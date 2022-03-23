Ex-US DOD Describes Serious Problems with Russian Vehicles

This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.

~ Winston Churchill at a mayor’s luncheon

Trent Telenko spent 10 years as an Army vehicle auditor in the Defense Department in Sealy, Texas. He inspected military vehicles damaged in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, providing him with the background to comment on the Russian vehicles and the slow progress in Ukraine.

In early March, Telenko spotted a social media photograph of a Russian Pantsir-S1 missile system located near the Ukrainian city of Kherson. The tires immediately stood out to him.

The tires were cheap, low-quality, Chinese tires, not adequate to support the weight of the Pantsir-S1, he says.

In a thread that caught the attention of thousands on Twitter, Telenko identified widespread Russian neglect of the entire fleet.

They are gradually destroying their truck fleet which means it’s the eventual end of the supply line.


