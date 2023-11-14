District 14 School Children Yell “F*** the Jews,” “Allahu Akbar”

Communists have teamed up with Antifa, BLM, and Pro-Palestine Hamas to broaden their base. A Black Lives Matter communist heads District 14’s Parent Advisory Board and is responsible for the latest display of hatred by children during the school day, using the school district to do it.

The Community Education Council (CEC) for the hardcore Marxist District 14 area in New York City, covering Williamsburg and Greenpoint, helped to organize an anti-Israel student walkout that took place on Thursday. Students could be heard yelling things such as “f**k the Jews” and “allahu akbar.”

The group is a parent advisory board based in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Post, the organization violated state regulations when it encouraged around 800 students at about 100 schools to take part in the walkout.

These are taxpayer K-12 schools encouraging communism and Nazism against Jews.

In its email, sent out from official government accounts, the CEC sent out resources and signs that included the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Recommended chants included, “Resistance is justified when people are occupied” and “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want Zionists here!”

Several local politicians called for an investigation into the organization’s actions, possibly violating prohibitions on using official government accounts for personal gain.

Brooklyn, NYC: Shocking video has emerged of a school walkout for Palestine where students shouted antisemitic abuse and showed Islamist indoctrination. Most of the girls were veiled and some even wore niqabs (full face coverings). The direct action was organized by… pic.twitter.com/VozvJiDpqz — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2023

One Fort Hamilton High School mom said her daughter didn’t go to school Friday out of fear.

When the mom called the school, an administrator told her it’s “complicated.”

“I know firsthand what antisemitism is, but I never in my life thought my daughter would have to go through something like this,” the mom said.

The high schoolers part of the Palestine school walk out organized by Brooklyn parental advisory board @council_14 went on to intimidate Jews in Borough Park. They used Islamic chants to echo the threats by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/7gUhnCkn7x — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 13, 2023

The District’s Parent Advisory Board is headed by a Black Lives Matter radical, Tajh Sutton, who is also a model. New York City is in the hands of Black Lives Matter. She’s radicalizing black children in particular.

Brooklyn parent advisory board @council_14, headed by far-left BLM activist Tajh Sutton @AfrocenCHICK, both blocked me for bringing attention to the Islamist and antisemitic school walk out they organized. pic.twitter.com/ZpOfFEDBc3 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 13, 2023

Hate spewing actions like this will not be tolerated! pic.twitter.com/GyI5ocspNO — Stacey Pheffer Amato (@Stacey23AD) November 9, 2023

