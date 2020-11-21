Disturbing! Thousands of Pennsylvanians voted the same day their ballot was mailed?

By
M. Dowling
-
1

FOLLOW US ON PARLER

The following information is disturbing.

According to this man’s work, thousands of ballots were filled out the same day Pennsylvania mailed them out.

Why is the dataset deleted?

Pennsylvania has removed their open data. Why?

AND WHAT ABOUT THIS TRAINING VIDEO?

It’s just so hard to believe this lazy, stupid man won with nearly 80 million votes:

How will the fake news media make money now?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.