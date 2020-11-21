Disturbing! Thousands of Pennsylvanians voted the same day their ballot was mailed?

FOLLOW US ON PARLER

The following information is disturbing.

According to this man’s work, thousands of ballots were filled out the same day Pennsylvania mailed them out.

PENNSYLVANIA.🚨 Watch *this video* & tell me there were no disturbing irregularities with PA’s absentee ballot database. 20,000 were ballots received *BEFORE* they were mailed. Unless the U.S. government built a time machine, *THIS* is impossible 🔻https://t.co/Di3XmpTkvx pic.twitter.com/2vfwKALTZL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 20, 2020

Why is the dataset deleted?

PA has deleted the #Election2020 dataset. pic.twitter.com/JYRy6VFTBF — The Knox Tea Party (@Knoxteaparty) November 20, 2020

Pennsylvania has removed their open data. Why?

@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr

PA gov website has removed open data available on their platform.

The new entry shown has 1/2 of the original data available on the file. ( now :1,823,149 , prev : 3.098 M ) pic.twitter.com/P36ak6hv11 — JR (@jayRNair) November 21, 2020

AND WHAT ABOUT THIS TRAINING VIDEO?

This is crazy. Anyone can drop and drop whatever files, or changed (edited) files. This does not pass the look and smell test of an Election in the most technological advanced country on earth. REDO Election in paper ballots!!! https://t.co/l0y6FiIonc — TKAG2020 ❤️🇺🇸 (@tkag2020) November 21, 2020

It’s just so hard to believe this lazy, stupid man won with nearly 80 million votes:

Does ANYONE really believe THIS guy got more legal votes than @realDonaldTrump??? COUNT ALL THE LEGAL VOTES! pic.twitter.com/Pl43mwBZyM — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 20, 2020

How will the fake news media make money now?

As Trump nears his presidential exit the media is in full panic because the golden goose is going away This noise you hear is their death-rattle The sounds made when the media beast realizes its about to die https://t.co/BPjkDaM0Ga — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 20, 2020