Diversity Is Our Strength: West Indies Day Parade Shootout in NYC

Brooklyn’s “joyous” West Indian Day Parade, as CNN describes it, erupted into bloodshed Monday, as at least six people were shot along the route, authorities said.

This happens every year at the “joyous” parade.

The shots were fired on the 300 block of Eastern Parkway as the colorful celebration of Caribbean life was underway at about 2:35 p.m., police said.

One male victim was shot in the head, another man was shot in the torso, and another was shot in the arm. Yet another was shot in the wrist.

A suspect was not in custody.

Six people were shot when a gunman “fired his weapon numerous times into a crowd,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Two of the shooting victims were in critical condition. The others were expected to survive.

“This was an intentional act by one person towards a group of people. We do not, by no means, have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway.

CBS News said the parade is a tradition. But the shootouts are becoming a tradition, too. Every year, there is a shootout or stabbings.

