Kamala Harris Explains Her Plan for Reparations Without End

For months, Kamala Harris has made it clear that if she becomes President, she will offer taxpayer “reparations to black Americans to address the legacies of slavery and discrimination, The New York Times reported months ago. It is wealth redistribution from white people who never owned slaves to black people who were never enslaved.

She reaffirmed her commitment to reparations at the NAN conference led by Al Sharpton. And recently, she said she wants to put aside $100 billion for African-American homebuyers to pay the downpayment and closing costs on a new home. In some cases, people with six-figure incomes will qualify.

According to Breitbart, in an interview Monday with former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill on her podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” Harris was asked whether she was “for or against” reparations. Harris responded by saying that her feelings on the matter were “complicated.”

She was told this “wasn’t one of the choices,” so Harris explained what she meant by “complicated.”

Spoiler — it’s not good!

Harris said she supports Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s proposed commission on reparations, the congressional Democrat group that will “address the fundamental injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States” and “its subsequent de jure and de facto racial and economic discrimination against African-Americans, and the impact of these forces on living African-Americans.”

“We need to address how we’re going to do it,” Harris said. “Because back to the point I was making about homeownership … back to the point I was making about disparities around education … you can look at health outcomes when you know that black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth.

“So there’s a lot that has to be about looking at this in a way that is about structural and systemic investment in communities.”

By the way, the childbirth stats are contrived and manipulated to leave out causes and other relevant variables. There is no evidence it has a thing to do with racism.

In other words, it won’t simply be some cash payouts, it will be money redistributed to African-Americans based on the color of their skin from whites based on the color of their skin.

The ‘female Obama’ declared that money “wasn’t enough” and suggested reparations of a sort without end.

“So that’s why I’m reluctant to have a simple answer to it because, frankly, I don’t believe that writing a check is gonna be enough,” Harris said.

“I really don’t … And the worst thing that I think could happen is that checks get written and then everybody says, ‘OK, stop talking about this now,’ without addressing the systemic inequities that are deep and require investment.”

First, the leftists invented systemic racism and white supremacy/privilege, then they made all current-day blacks into victims, and now they want to redistribute the money based on the color of one’s skin. It’s starting to look like South Africa.

Are Democrats/Socialists trying to start a race war?

The polls show that Democrats/Socialists like the idea, but the overall electorate does not support it. Just 21% of Likely U.S. Voters think U.S. taxpayers should pay reparations to black Americans who can prove they are descended from slaves, according to Rasmussen.