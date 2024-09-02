Gold Star Families Issue a Powerful Message to Kamala Harris

The Gold Star families released a powerful statement ripping Kamala Harris after Democrats created a fake Arlington crisis.

Harris on Saturday accused Trump of staging a “political stunt” that “disrespected sacred ground” where many Afghanistan war dead are buried. Trump and the families of some of those killed in the bombing blame Harris, as they did President Joe Biden before he ended his reelection bid, for their loved ones’ deaths. The families say the former president was honoring their loved ones when he came to Arlington.

I bet @KamalaHarris wishes she never tried to politicize Trump’s visit to Arlington with the Gold Star families of troops killed in the Afghanistan withdrawal. Now the families are calling Kamala out… and their message is powerful! pic.twitter.com/kYm9HFKiGH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 2, 2024

Campaigning this year, Trump has said that leaving was the right thing to do but that the Biden administration’s execution was poor.

“I was getting out, but we were going to get out through dignity and strength,” he said in a Fox News interview that was taped after his visit to Arlington and broadcast Sunday evening. “They should have done so much different. … They should have had the soldiers taken out last.