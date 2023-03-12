DJT and J6 Prisoners Collaborated on a Song That Soared to #1 on iTunes

A new song that topped the charts on iTunes will drive the Left off the rails. Donald Trump produced a song called Justice for All with the J6 prison choir. Every night, the J6 prisoners, denied due process and bail for their part in the J6 riot or parade, sing the National Anthem.

Hundreds of prisoners still have not had their day in court. Over 1,000 of them are charged with parading in the Capitol, not violence. Immediately after the J6 riot, Police said about 75 were involved in violent confrontations with the police. Now Attorney General Merrick Garland is looking to charge 2,000.

The song features 20 men still in the DC prison, dubbed the Prison Choir. They sing the Anthem while Donald Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance. It ends with the men chanting, “USA! USA!”

The song soared quickly to No.1 on iTunes. The song beat out Miley Cyrus and Morgen Wallen.

All the proceeds go to the families of the J6 prisoners.

President Trump teamed up with imprisoned Jan. 6 defendants earlier this week to release a charity single titled “Justice for All.”

The prisoners have not been treated fairly. they deserve due process, bail, timely trials, and all the exculpatory evidence. They haven’t gotten that.

We don’t have a fair justice system. When Antifa and Black Lives Matter spent months burning down buildings and attacking the police, Vice President Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund for them.

