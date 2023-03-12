Insane Ruling in DC Court in the Case of Sara Carpenter

A judge in DC just made an insane ruling in DC.

“On Friday, Sara Carpenter, a retired New York Police officer, was found guilty in a Washington, DC court on seven criminal counts, including two felonies, for her actions on January 6, after US District Court Judge James Boasberg denied her request for a delay on March 3, The Post Millennial reported. The lawyers wanted to wait 60 days for Speaker McCarthy to release the thousands of hours of video from Jan. 6.

If there is exculpatory evidence, we will have to wait and see. She wouldn’t get a fair trial in DC anyway. Those trials should never have taken place in DC.

Carpenter is not accused of any violence but was convicted after a four-day trial. The jury only took a few hours to make the decision. Boasberg said the request from Carpenter is “certainly not a frivolous request by any means” but sided with the prosecution just the same.

Boasberg’s excuse was it would take the time of the court with dozens of cases waiting. That apparently supersedes the defendant’s constitutional rights.

Mrs. Carpenter’s crime was bringing a tambourine into the Capitol, allegedly riling up people. As a result, she is facing decades in prison for Obstruction of an Official Procedure and Civil Disorder. In addition to the tambourine, she took videos and photos.

Her judge is the incoming Chief Judge of the DC District Court.

Judge James Boasberg, who denied her motion, is the incoming chief judge of the DC District Court.

THE INDICTMENT

The indictment of SARA CARPENTER

