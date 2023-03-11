Propagandist Keith Olbermann Tries to Get Elon Musk Fired from Twitter

Keith Olbermann wants Elon Musk to be banned from his own company for saying he believes in “fairness” and condemns the “false portrayal” of Jacob Chansley, aka Q Anon Shaman.

Elon Musk had a great response. He asked him if he “considered a career in comedy.”

Have you considered a career in comedy? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Olbermann’s response to Musk – one of the richest men on earth due to his business acumen – was, “Have you considered a career in business.”

Olbermann is just angry because Elon suspended him from Twitter last December.

Olbermann should consider a career as a propagandist. Oh, wait, that is his job

Newsbusters published his 15 worst quotes. He once was a sane sportscaster, but then he found propaganda paid well.

