DJT calls on AZ governor to provide security “for the brave patriots” auditing









The auditing of the ballots in Arizona began yesterday and you can look at live feeds here. Democrats sued to stop it but the judge demanded a million dollar bond for any losses incurred and they couldn’t afford it so it’s over.

Congressman Gosar said, “Today’s desperate actions by the Arizona Democratic Party to stop the audit of over two million ballots cast during the 2020 presidential election is appalling.”

“What are Democrats afraid of? What possible reason would Democrats have to prevent the truth from coming out? This is a frivolous suit. If there is no fraud, Democrats should not fear the results of this audit.”

President Trump has called on Governor Ducey to provide security “for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election.”

[The governor was asked to do it prior to this and refused. He won’t do it. He’s a RINO.]

Democrats are so scared… FYI Thanks Ducey for all the help with the audit security #sarcasm https://t.co/coqy2UAXJO — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) April 22, 2021

