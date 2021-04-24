Trump takes down the ‘King,’ China’s man in the USA









Former President Donald Trump took down the King over his outrageous comments concerning the justified shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by a police officer as she was less than a second away from stabbing another girl. While she lunged with a knife and only inches from the other girl, she screamed, “I’m going to stab the fck out of you, btch.”

King James, China’s tool in the USA, didn’t bother to wait for the facts and immediately demonized the police.

Trump ripped him and took him down:

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” Trump said.

NEW: Fmr. President Trump issues statement on LeBron James: “He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” pic.twitter.com/a1x9KhUKFE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2021

