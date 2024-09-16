DJT’s Attempted Assassin Made 19 Donations to Democrats

M DOWLING
The attempted assassin of Donald J. Trump is Ryan Wesley Routh, who has made 19 donations to Democrats. The donations were to Elizabeth Warren, fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Tulsi Gabbard. Allegedly, Routh also claimed to have fought in Ukraine in 2022 and supported the war.

Newsweek:

A Semafor report published on March 10, 2023, cited Routh as the head of the International Volunteer Center (IVC) in Ukraine, a private organization that works to “empower volunteers” and other non-profit groups that work to “enhance the distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Ukraine,” according to the IVC’s website.

In a June 2022 interview with Newsweek Romania, Routh spoke about his efforts to recruit volunteers for the International Legion Defense of Ukraine, a unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

“The question as far as why I’m here — To me, a lot of the other conflicts are grey, but this conflict is definitely black and white,” Routh said. “This is about good versus evil. This is a storybook, you know, any movie we’ve ever watched; this is definitely evil against good.

The suspect was nabbed one or two holes ahead of the President at the golf course.

Ryan Wesley Routh

This picture shows his Go-Pro camera, backpack, and AK:

When Democrats talk about lowering the volume on the hate rhetoric, they best look at themselves. No one is trying to kill Kamala Harris. Democrats like to pretend all these lunatics are Republicans, but they won’t be able to deny this one is a Democrat.

Routh is definitely a Democrat.

And how does the UN and the CCP have the right to interfere in our elections:


