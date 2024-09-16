DJT’s Attempted Assassin Made 19 Donations to Democrats

The attempted assassin of Donald J. Trump is Ryan Wesley Routh, who has made 19 donations to Democrats. The donations were to Elizabeth Warren, fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Tulsi Gabbard. Allegedly, Routh also claimed to have fought in Ukraine in 2022 and supported the war.

A Semafor report published on March 10, 2023, cited Routh as the head of the International Volunteer Center (IVC) in Ukraine, a private organization that works to “empower volunteers” and other non-profit groups that work to “enhance the distribution of humanitarian aid throughout Ukraine,” according to the IVC’s website.

In a June 2022 interview with Newsweek Romania, Routh spoke about his efforts to recruit volunteers for the International Legion Defense of Ukraine, a unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

“The question as far as why I’m here — To me, a lot of the other conflicts are grey, but this conflict is definitely black and white,” Routh said. “This is about good versus evil. This is a storybook, you know, any movie we’ve ever watched; this is definitely evil against good.“

The suspect was nabbed one or two holes ahead of the President at the golf course.

This picture shows his Go-Pro camera, backpack, and AK:

When Democrats talk about lowering the volume on the hate rhetoric, they best look at themselves. No one is trying to kill Kamala Harris. Democrats like to pretend all these lunatics are Republicans, but they won’t be able to deny this one is a Democrat.

NEW: @DNC targeted Trump golf clubs three days before an assassination attempt took place at his West Palm Beach golf club. They accused the properties of being hotbeds of “white nationalist neo-nazis.” pic.twitter.com/HawepO43KF — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

Just TWO DAYS ago, the media ran a coordinated assault on Trump golf properties. They accused @realDonaldTrump of using these properties to platform white nationalists and neo-nazis. pic.twitter.com/a2WqHUo1vG — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

Routh is definitely a Democrat.

EXC – FEC Records show suspected Trump sh**ter Ryan Routh made 19 political donations – all to Democrats. Recipients include Elizabeth Warren, Beto, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Tulsi Gabbard in 2019 and 2020. pic.twitter.com/pYZAZjk48g — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

