More Details on the Attempted Assassin of Donald J. Trump

Gov. De Santis will conduct his own investigation into the second attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The killer got within 300 to 500 yards from President Trump on his Florida golf course. He had an AK-47, which is an easy shot for that weapon.

The alleged attempted assassin is Ryan Wesley Routh, age 58 years. He was captured alive. He has a long arrest record spanning decades. Agents fired at him after seeing the muzzle of his AK-47 pointing through a chain-link fence one hole ahead of where the president was playing.

It is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

The Attempted Assassin

Routh lives in Hawaii and has had numerous run-ins with the law since the 1990s. He is a native North Carolinian. He was arrested for drug and vehicle offenses. After a vehicle stop where he put his hand on a gun, he somehow ended up barricading himself in his office in a building for three hours during a police standoff.

He builds houses for homeless people to make a living.

After Routh was spotted, he took off in his car, abandoning his two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

Trump wrote on social media, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first. I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God Bless you!”

WOW!

Calling Donald Trump a dictator and Hitler is one of the reasons we have attempted assassination attempts on the former president.

Speaker Johnson said, “Kelly and I are departing Mar-a-Lago, where we just spent a few hours with President Trump and are thanking God for protecting him today—once again. No leader in American history has endured more attacks and remained so strong and resilient. He is unstoppable.”

Whatever you think of Donald Trump’s personality or flaws, you really have to consider the courage of the man. He just wants to save the country from communism.

This attempted assassin sounds like a loner with mental issues who was riled up by news reports, but we will find out soon enough. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com