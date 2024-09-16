MSNBC Blames Donald Trump for Almost Getting Killed Again

Blaming Donald Trump For An Assassin’s Bullet

MSNBC radicalizes mass shooters and then blames Trump. This is demonic. The former president isn’t calling Harris Hitler or a Nazi.

MSNBC’s Alex Witt argues “the Trump campaign” needs to turn down the rhetoric now that Donald Trump has been shot at for the second time in three months.

“Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?”

Elise Jordan replies that she hopes Trump will make this “a unity-type” inflection point but fears he won’t do it.

WATCH: MSNBC’s Alex Witt argues *the Trump campaign* needs to turn down the rhetoric now that Donald Trump has been shot at for the second time in three months. “Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?” Elise Jordan replies she hopes… pic.twitter.com/NGjxqIsTPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024

Rachel Vindman celebrated the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Rachel is a national security lobbyist and the wife of Alexander Vindman. Her brother-in-law, Eugene Vindman, who is allegedly illegally coordinating with an outside group, is running for office in Virginia. Her husband, Alexander Vindman, is responsible for the Ukraine memo impeachment.

White House records that Laura Loomer obtained show that she met with Joe Biden

at the White House on March 22, 2023, just eight days before the Biden DOJ indicted President Trump on March 30, 2023, in his alleged “hush money” case overseen by Judge Juan Merchan.

Alexander Vindman is reportedly a surrogate for Harris-Walz’s Presidential campaign!

Here is more from Alexander Vindman and his wife:

Demonic, Hate-Filled Rant from MSNBC Before the Shooting

Democrat Party activist Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis says that Donald Trump is “exactly like Mussolini and Hitler.” She called him a “fascist authoritarian weasel” and claimed that “America created Nazi Germany.”

This was shortly before a man with alleged ties to the Azovs attempted to kill Donald Trump on his golf course.

The MSNBC host asked the Reverend for her response to what Donald Trump is doing.

She then ranted:

“It is outrageous, it’s horrifying, but it’s expected from a fascist authoritarian who wants to create havoc in this country, who wants to take us to…Nazi Germany.

“We exported racism, fascism to Nazi Germany. We exported it to South Africa, Jonathan.

“Let’s not pretend that Donald Trump isn’t exactly like Mussolini, exactly like Hitler; he is that guy.

Then she flattered the nice Republicans who “shovel your grass.” She is very manipulative:

She said she lives in a “neighborhood; Jonathan, you and I both have white partners, with all kinds of people, including Republican people, who are nice people, who shovel your grass. You nice people don’t want this guy just because your economy was better for five minutes.

“Under his regime, you nice Christian, kind, loving Jewish people won’t want him. We’re not those people, and if we elect this fascist authoritarian weasel, we won’t get what we want.”

JUST IN: Dem Party activist ‘Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis’ says that Donald Trump is ‘exactly like Mussolini and Hitler,’ calls him a ‘fascist authoritarian weasel,’ and claims that ‘America created Nazi Germany’ “It is outrageous, it’s horrifying, but it’s expected from a fascist… pic.twitter.com/rWuFWv4jSU — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 15, 2024

This is the hate that the left spreads all day long.

This is a recent example of the Hate TV that airs every night on MSNBC, where Trump and his supporters are dehumanized with incendiary and hateful rhetoric. “Trump supporters are just as despicable as he is.” Just listen to this trash. pic.twitter.com/aazr7O4MKx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2024

Two Days ago, the media accused Donald Trump of entertaining Nazis on his property.

Just TWO DAYS ago, the media ran a coordinated assault on Trump golf properties. They accused @realDonaldTrump of using these properties to platform white nationalists and neo-nazis. pic.twitter.com/a2WqHUo1vG — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024