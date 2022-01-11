DJT’s Lawyer Addresses Suit Witch Hunting NY AG Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to Trump’s lawsuit against her, allegedly putting him on notice that he “doesn’t get to dictate” her investigation, which will “continue undeterred because no one is above the law.

You can read her response in full here.

Trump said on Monday that New York Attorney General Letitia James is “a corrupt official doing the dirty work” of the Democratic Party in a statement issued on the same day he filed a lawsuit against her office.

The problem is that James is conducting a witch hunt and promised during her campaign and to this day that she would get him. There was no evidence going into this investigation which is the very definition of a Beria-style probe.

Also, she is conducting a civil and a criminal lawsuit at the same time, which is not allowed. Her constant attacks on Donald Trump have made it clear that she has politicized her office.

Everyone should care about this case. You could be next if witch hunt probes are allowed to continue for political reasons.

Watch this clip in which his lawyer explains the lawsuit:

