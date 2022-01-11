Dr. Paul’s Fiery Interview of Bureaucrat Dr. Fauci

By
M D
-
0

Dr. Rand Paul took on the truly dangerous Mr. Science, Dr. Anthony Fauci. You have to listen to it yourself and make your own judgments. I will say that he accused Fauci of smearing prominent doctors who tried to pursue the lab leak theory.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply