DJT’s Statement on “Shifty Schiff”, “Crazy Cheney”, and “Crying Kinzinger”

Recently, an unethical Clinton Judge, David Carter said during a civil case that Donald Trump and his attorney John Eastman likely committed two felonies. Since he’s a judge and not the jury or executioner, he violated his oath of office. Carter should be impeached but he won’t be with this regime.

Now we have the J6 Witch Hunt select committee referring Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges. The panel continually overreaches and steps on peoples’ rights but that’s what they were expected to do. The ultimate goal is to destroy Donald Trump’s chances of running for the presidency in 2024.

The J6 committee is also a Get Out the Vote committee for Democrats.

Donald Trump responded today:

