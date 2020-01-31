DNC drastically changes debate rules to allow for Bloomberg to join the debates

A desperate Democratic National Committee is drastically changing its criteria to participate in the primary debates after New Hampshire. They will double the polling threshold and eliminate the individual donor requirement. That leaves the door open for former NY City mayor Michael Bloomberg, famous for his fascist tendencies.
He will hit the stage in mid-February and is guaranteed to put a lot of people to sleep.
Redux of the 2016 attempt to bury Bolshevik Bernie. They’re gonna have to find a milk carton for Mini-Mike to stand on. Meanwhile, he’ll bomb in a debate format.