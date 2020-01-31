Hours before impeachment vote, another damning leak from Bolton’s book

Hours before the impeachment vote, John Bolton released another leak via the NY Times. The NY Times, seemingly in conjunction with John Bolton’s publisher, clearly wants to stop a vote for witnesses in the impeachment trial. The Times and Bolton are interfering in the impeachment and the election.

President Trump’s direct role in the Ukraine pressure campaign was earlier than known, according to Bolton. He told John Bolton in May to help, and several aides witnessed it, Bolton’s book says.

Bolton wrote that Trump ordered him to call Zelensky and urge the Ukrainian leader to meet with Giuliani, who was working to collect damaging information on Democrats such as former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was employed by a Ukrainian gas company, in the name of fighting corruption.

GIULIANI, TRUMP DENY THE CLAIMS

Giuliani denied the conversation took place. “It is absolutely, categorically untrue,” Giuliani said to the New York Times

In a statement after this article was published, Mr. Trump denied the discussion that Mr. Bolton described.

“I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of N.Y.C., to meet with President Zelensky,” Mr. Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

In a brief interview, Mr. Giuliani denied that the conversation took place and said those discussions with the president were always kept separate. He was adamant that Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Mulvaney were never involved in meetings related to Ukraine.

Mr. Bolton described the roughly 10-minute conversation in drafts of his book, a memoir of his time as a national security adviser that is to go on sale in March.

Mr. Bolton expressed concern to others in the administration that the president was effectively granting favors to autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Xi Jinping of China.

Neither Mr. Bolton nor a representative for Mr. Mulvaney responded to requests for comment, the Times wrote.

I considered John Bolton a friend. During my investigation, uncovering massive Democrat corruption in Ukraine, he never "complained" to me. Now he says he did to Pompeo. If he did, he's a BACKSTABBER. If he didn't he's a LIAR. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 31, 2020

The meeting the Times describes is a lie. If Bolton is the source and he believed this was so bad, why didn’t he quit? How much integrity and honor will a man sacrifice for greed and revenge? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 31, 2020

