DNC Introduces Walz as Command Sgt. Maj. & He Says Nothing

The New York Post reported that the chair of a DNC caucus introduced Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz as a “command sergeant major” during a DNC event. He’s not, and they are throwing his Stolen Valor up in our faces, possibly to minimize the allegations against him.

On Monday morning, members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus gathered at the United Center in Chicago for a meeting as part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Walz, the far-left governor of Minnesota, attended the meeting. When AAPI Caucus chair Bel Leong-Hong introduced him to the stage, she referred to him as a “command sergeant major.”

“I’m going to start with the title that’s very important to me: the command sergeant major, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota,” Leong-Hong said stiltedly.

According to the Post, Walz never clarified to AAPI Caucus meeting attendees that he retired as a master sergeant, not a command sergeant major.

Walz never completed the process of becoming a command sergeant major. He never fulfilled the training or the coursework. His promotion was subject to him meeting the requirements.

It’s one more example of his tendency to lie all the time.

Command Sergeant Major Doug Julin, Walz’s superior at the time, told a CNN anchor how Tim Walz retired from the service when he was scheduled to go to Iraq. Walz went around his superior Julin to get out of service. Given the way it went down, Walz knew Julin wouldn’t approve of it.

BREAKING: CNN just accidentally brought on the senior soldier who served with Walz and he went off confirming that the only reason Walz got promoted up was that the unit was being deployed Then Walz quit to run for Congress instead of deployingpic.twitter.com/c6CoTuAXUZ — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2024