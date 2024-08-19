Kamala Introduces More Taxes As Part of Her Agenda

The one thing you can be certain of is Kamala Harris will raise taxes. She said she will raise corporate taxes, discouraging investment and hurting the middle class. No matter how many times the left does this and ends up in complete failure, they continue to insist this is a good thing.

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for raising the corporate tax rate to 28%. She plans to use the money for failed leftist programs.

Harris said they need to win the House and Senate so she can spend money others earn on woke programs. Of course, she didn’t phrase it that way.

Harris called it “a fiscally responsible way to put money back in the pockets of working people and ensure billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share.”

“As President, Kamala Harris will focus on creating an opportunity economy for the middle class that advances their economic security, stability, and dignity,” Harris campaign spokesman JamesSinger wrote in an email to NBC News.

If enacted, the policy would raise hundreds of billions of dollars, as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that one percentage point increase in the corporate rate corresponds to about $100 billion over a decade. It would also roll back a big part of former President Donald Trump’s signature legislation in 2017 as president, which slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Democrats promise higher taxes and more wild spending.