According to CNN, the US government concluded the Iranian government is behind the hack and leak operation targeting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and also attempted to target the Biden-Harris campaign.

The FBI and other US intelligence agencies said Monday with confidence that Iran was behind it based on preliminary findings.

The hackers successfully hacked senior Trump campaign official, Roger Stone, but failed to get into the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The IC is confident that the Iranians have, through social engineering and other efforts, sought access to individuals with direct access to the Presidential campaigns of both political parties. Such activity, including thefts and disclosures, are intended to influence the U.S. election process,” the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement Monday.

“It is important to note that this approach is not new. Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and prior federal election cycles but also in other countries around the world,” the statement added.

The hackers breached Roger Stone’s account in June. They were able to get a research file on JD Vance.

Politico was the first to report it.

Trump confirmed the breach, but unreliable CNN reports that our corrupt CI round Iran did it. So, believe it or not. someone breached the Trump campaign, and Iran is definitely capable.