DNC Staffer-Turned Reporter Leaks ICE Raids Plan

A former DNC staffer-turned reporter has leaked ICE raids planned for two days in Northern Virginia. It puts ICE agents and other law enforcement in danger.

ICE is trying to deport CRIMINAL and TERRORIST illegal aliens. What kind of evil people demand we keep them in this country? Did you vote for them?

Pablo Manríquez is the leaker, but someone from above gave him the information.

Someone has to start arresting these people or it won’t stop. So, who leaked it to Pablo? Arrest Pablo and make a deal with him or throw away the key on Pablo.

Who leaked ICE plans to this activist reporter? Why did the reporter then leak it to the public, putting ICE agents at risk? Find whoever is responsible and hold them accountable! Impeding ICE operations is a crime. https://t.co/fbuuNkAM47 pic.twitter.com/jAPN39Noh9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2025

