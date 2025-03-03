UK to Lead a Peace Initiative Making Ukraine a “Steel Porcupine”

Sir Keir Starmer, the far-left UK leader, will take the lead in working out a Ukraine peace plan. Zelensky has continually said he’d sign a minerals deal and that isn’t true. He has rejected the deal three times. Now, he’s claiming he’ll sign up. You should not take that to the bank.

If you look at his ten points for peace, President Zelensky wants $500 billion from Russia for reparations. Additionally, he wants Putin out of office and put on trial. Another demand – he gets all the occupied land back, including Crimea. Barack Obama said Crimea is mostly Russian. Zelensky demands the US/NATO remain permanently on his soil.

Why is Zelensky calling the shots? Are the globalists behind it?

There it is. Trump Cabinet member Scott Bessent says Zelensky already twice refused to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. under Trump. Twice. This 3rd time was most definitely planned. pic.twitter.com/tnDB7a9a5r — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2025

Without American soldiers for “a human trip wire,” President von der Leyen of the European Commission called Sunday on the leaders of the continent’s largest nations to turn “Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders.”

Ukraine is being treated like a NATO member.

Boots on the Ground

This is expected to involve continued American supply of satellite intelligence and logistics. New elements could include the United States Air Force enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and a “backstop” of an American military reaction in the event Russia breaks an armistice. Any boots on the ground would be European. France and Britain are proposing a partial one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine that would not cover ground fighting, President Macron told the newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday. France plans to put boots on the ground immediately after a so-called peace deal.

It doesn’t help to put European boots on the ground since they are NATO and we have to protect them if they get into trouble, and they will.

The people allegedly support Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader’s “trust” rating was 57 percent two weeks ago. We have no idea how reliable that is.

Late on Sunday, Mr. Zelensky said he would still be open to what he called “constructive dialogue” with America, and willing to return to the White House if Mr. Trump were to invite him, yet “I just want the Ukrainian position to be heard.”

Many believe he would merely come and repeat he same demands.

On Thursday, the leaders of the 27 nations of the European Union are to meet in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting to map out greater defense spending for continental security. As a whole, the nations are expected to increase defense spending by hundreds of billions of dollars.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, yesterday praised the American president’s “common sense” approach. He accused European countries of seeking to prolong the conflict by propping up Mr. Zelensky “with their bayonets in the form of peacekeeping units.”

That praise will be used by the American Left to claim Trump is aligned with Putin.

Now, European newspapers are filled with speculation that the Trump Administration will pull American troops out. A former supreme allied commander, Admiral James Stavridis, warns: “We could be looking at the last days of NATO.”

Europe Wants Nuclear Weapons

Offering cold comfort to rattled Europeans, Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social network yesterday: “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country — So that we don’t end up like Europe.”

Europe now wants nuclear weapons, as does Ukraine.

Last week, Germany’s likely future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, asked to talk with Mr. Macron about nuclear weapons for the continent, the French president told Le Monde. France is the only European nation to hold non-NATO nuclear weapons — about 290 warheads. Germany hosts about 15 American nuclear bombs at its Büchel air base.

Congress anticipated President Trump’s desire to withdraw from NATO, so the Last NDAA made it impossible for him to do so on his own.

Pulling Out of NATO

The United States has maintained longstanding support for NATO. Most recently, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, enacted on December 22, 2023, prohibits the President from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO without approval of a two-thirds Senate supermajority or an act of Congress.

If he tries to pull out, the lawsuits will be flying. Trump could set Europe adrift, but I doubt he wants to do that. However, he does not want war and they seem to think war is a feasible option.

We are gearing up for World War.

