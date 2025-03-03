Tim Walz Might Run for President in 2028

Former vice presidential candidate and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz told The New Yorker, “Well, I had a friend tell me, ‘Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered.”

The GOP should fundraise for him to get the spot!

“If I think I could offer something… I would certainly consider that. I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.”

“I’ll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me,” he added.

“I’ve always said this: I didn’t prepare my life to be in these jobs, but my life prepared me well. And, if this experience I’ve had and what we’re going through right now prepares me for that, then I would.

“But I worry about people who have ambition for elected office. I don’t think you should have ambition. I think you should have a desire to do it if you’re asked to serve. And that’s kind of where I’m at.”

He could set the country on fire as he did to Minnesota. His wife could then once again smell burning tires after communists commit mass arson.

If he is considered as a serious candidate, it points to how low the US has fallen. Then again, we just had Kamala so we shouldn’t be surprised.

Here he is praising communists for tearing down statues.

During the BLM riots in 2020, rioters tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the MN State Capitol. Tampon Tim responded by saying “It was an act of civil disobedience” and that the rioters had “legitimate concerns around what they view as a genocidal monument.” pic.twitter.com/DA91ZrKm99 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email