DNC Convention to Offer Abortions, Inflatable IUDs, and Vasectomies

The Democrat National Convention is offering free medication abortions and vasectomies. Inflatable IUDs will also be available. Isn’t that unique? So, let me get this right. They want to kill off the population while they import the Third World, including criminals, terrorists, drugs, traffickers, and deadbeats.

They’re bringing mobile Planned Parenthood. to the DNC. Vasectomies will be done on Monday in a separate location. They said they have to be creative in states like Missouri and Illinois.

Don’t get in the way of a Democrat and her abortions to the moment of birth or beyond.

I guess it’s a good idea for Democrats to stop propagating.

They won’t get a lot of business. The women are too ugly, and the alleged males have no testicles. https://t.co/Kh8XKA3na7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 18, 2024