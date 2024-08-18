Farming Family Faces 10 Years in Prison Over an Approved Fence

Charles and Heather Maude, both 39, of Caputa, South Dakota, were separately served grand jury indictments on June 24. According to Cowboy State Daily, the charge is alleged theft of government property by Forest Service Special Agent Travis Lunders. He showed up at their door unannounced, armed, and in full tactical gear.

The Agent came to their farm, which the family has owned since 1907, and raided their home.

The couple was served separately, and each faces ten years in prison over the placement of a fence that was approved for decades. The couple were forced to hire separate lawyers.

The couple’s troubles have even reached the Natural Resources Committee after Senator Mike Rounds wrote a letter to US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

“This action represents a direct conflict to an agreed-upon plan, wherein the landowners were working cooperatively with the USFS to resolve the issue,” he told his fellow politician, according to Western Livestock Journal (WLJ).

According to Rounds, the Maude family had a lease agreement with USFS for around 60 years, in which the fence placement was acknowledged each time.

The fence was reportedly built in 1950, which predates their permit agreement.

“The criminal indictment appears unnecessary and conflicts with USDA’s stated good neighbor practices about land management practices,” Rounds wrote.

He said the Forest Service’s actions are an “overzealous prosecution of a ranching family in my state.”

Every time Democrats are in power, they abuse farmers. This went on under Obama.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council (PLC) also issued a statement. They said the Forest Service and US Attorney’s Office had ‘maliciously targeted and prosecuted these family ranchers. It’s clear that if this can happen in South Dakota, government outreach can happen anywhere,’ according to Western Livestock Journal.

“This case is a prime example of what can happen when federal agencies view ranchers as enemies, rather than partners,” PLC President Mark Roeber said, according to WLJ.

“I urge the U.S. Forest Service to rethink their plan to slap handcuffs on these hardworking ranchers and instead pursue an alternative resolution to this issue.”

According to the family’s website, Charles’ family has been ranching since 1907, when Thomas Maude purchased the land.

The family is said to be terrified.

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $18,700 toward its $77,000 goal.