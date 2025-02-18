DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Pays Himself a Six-Figure Salary

David Hogg, who became famous pretending to be a survivor of a horrendous mass killing, is an anti-gun zealot used by the left while still a teen to win the youth to his anti-gun movement. He didn’t get into Harvard because of his grades but for his radical speeches and rallies. Democrats made him their DNC co-vice Chair, although he didn’t win enough votes to beat out the second choice. They wanted David Hogg. Now, some are sorry.

According to the New York Post, David Hogg received over $175,000 from the PAC, including $20,000 in December.

He has raised money for the DNC but he is a grifter. He is not doing anything illegal, just not what is expected for a party official. It is supposed to be about party.

Democrat insiders told the Post he’s a “pig,” and others say he doesn’t know how to win middle America.

Hogg is an obnoxious radical who knows how to make money. His net worth is over $5 million.

He supports legalizing all drugs, free healthcare, free college for all, abolishing ICE, and defunding police, which have led to questions if he is the right choice for a top DNC position.

How radical you ask? I don’t think anybody should have over $1 billion in assets there should be a 100% tax after your first billion. I think we need to do what Australia did in regards to guns. We need universal healthcare Free college for all Legalize all drugs — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 22, 2022

Hogg exploited a tragedy, a horror of murdered teens and adults, to make himself famous. His mother told him about the shooting as it happened. He grabbed his equipment, hopped on his bike and, rode to the school, stood on the grounds away from the mass killings. Then called himself a survivor, as did the Democrat media, and a star was born.

“Barely two weeks into his tenure, Hogg has been leveraging DNC contact lists to blast out messages soliciting donations to his own political action committee..” David is a full-blown sociopath that only knows how to be a parasite. https://t.co/attK3ylVgj — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 16, 2025

Can Hogg bring back the youth to the Democrat Party? Carville thinks the party has to change direction.

“We keep wondering why these young people are not coming home to the Democrats,” Carville said. “Why are Blacks not coming home to the Democrats? Because Democrat messaging is full of s**t, that’s why.”

He said that the party should “talk about cost of living, and ‘we’re going to help deal with this.’ Don’t talk about f***ing Gaza and student loans.”

“Why are we forgiving student loans for people that go to Harvard?” Carville asked. “Which — according to Scott Galloway, quite accurately, is nothing but a hedge fund that has classrooms — well, they got a $52 billion f***ing surplus. Why are taxpayers gonna bail these people out?”

He thinks they should “stop telling young males to cut their dick off.”

He went ballistic on Kamala Harris for pushing identity “shit” and thought the party should start telling the truth to people.

It’s good advice, but hopefully, Democrats won’t listen to it, and they’ll keep pushing this essence of manliness Hogg on the men who left the Democrat Party.

