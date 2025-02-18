NBC News Is Blaming Trump for a Mythic Plane Crash

NBC News is attempting to blame President Trump for plane crashes and suggesting there is a relationship to the Canadian plane crash. No stretch of the truth is too much for legacy media.

The Story

A Delta Airlines plane in Toronto crash-landed and rolled over. At least 18 people were injured, officials said. Two passengers, including a child, were in critical condition but were expected to survive.

There were strong winds and drifting snow when the incident occurred.

All 80 people aboard Flight 4819 from Minneapolis were evacuated.

The remaining people who were injured were taken to hospitals with minor-to-moderate injuries.

Just days after Delta Airlines doubled down on DEI, there’s another plane crash. This time, the plane was upside. No casualties have been reported so far.#Delta #PlaneCrash #Toronto pic.twitter.com/tBV7iJXuTo — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) February 17, 2025

Shamefully, NBC News tried to tie it to President Trump’s FAA cuts.

The fake news reporter said he did want to mention the recent aviation incidents “raised a concern about FAA staffing. This is yet again going to raise concerns about FAA staffing.”

We have no idea why the plane crashed.

The fake news guy went on about the FAA having concerns about being short-staffed and the administration cutting staff.

NBC News attempts to blame President Trump for Toronto plane crash due to FAA cuts. FACT CHECK: This happened under Canadian authority under Canadian air traffic control. pic.twitter.com/EeKoe7OBcO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 17, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email