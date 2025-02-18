The Liars of USAID: The Leftist Slush Fund

Democrats of USAID are lying in grand ways about its value as an institution. They will say anything to keep the money laundering going. One tactic they are using is to claim people are dying.

Clown World Liars

In the story linked below, they claim that the NGO couldn’t afford oxygen without USAID. However, it has a $98 million stock portfolio and a CEO making $1.2 million a year. Telegraph Global Health is heavily funded by the Gates Foundation.

US aid freeze claims first victims as oxygen supplies cut off. Seventy-one-year-old woman dies after being sent home from USAID funded hospital. Others die after hospitals close in refugee camps.@sneweyy reports. Full story below ⬇️https://t.co/muMwMTcEKf — Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) February 11, 2025

USAID is tied to Russiagate and the Ukraine impeachment. They were a slush fund for leftists.

It can’t be saved and shouldn’t be. The few good works they did do will be handled with the State Department.

Lying Liars

60 Minutes aired an interview of 2 USAID Contractors last night—one was Kristina Drye—the same woman ABC interviewed who confessed to taking “incriminating books” with her after @DOGE entered the USAID building. Strangely, Kristina Drye has deleted her X account. pic.twitter.com/rMBantPFMb — Lindsay Penney (@TexasLindsay_) February 17, 2025

@60Minutes told viewers the USAID consultant they interviewed to smear President Trump & @DOGE was nonpartisan. What they don’t tell you? He donated to Bernie & Ilhan Omar. He worked for RepresentUs, which is organizing activists to block audits by @DOGE & @ElonMusk. pic.twitter.com/fBmn7ju9Gb — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) February 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email