The Liars of USAID: The Leftist Slush Fund

M Dowling
Democrats of USAID are lying in grand ways about its value as an institution. They will say anything to keep the money laundering going. One tactic they are using is to claim people are dying.

Clown World Liars

In the story linked below, they claim that the NGO couldn’t afford oxygen without USAID. However, it has a $98 million stock portfolio and a CEO making $1.2 million a year. Telegraph Global Health is heavily funded by the Gates Foundation.

USAID is tied to Russiagate and the Ukraine impeachment. They were a slush fund for leftists.

It can’t be saved and shouldn’t be. The few good works they did do will be handled with the State Department.

Lying Liars


