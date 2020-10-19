DNI Ratcliffe says there’s no evidence of Russia in Hunter emails

Twitter is still shutting down the accounts of people like Charlie Kirk and refusing to let the NY Post get into their account unless the tweets about ‘Hunter Biden’ stories are deleted.
If you google anyone involved in the Hunter email scandal, you get the MoveOn and other radical leftists trashing the newly-released information. You will also get stories about Bannon’s arrest for fraud. However, Bannon had nothing to do with securing the laptop.
The leftists are pulling another Russia hoax. No one is saying the laptop is a fraud and Joe Biden is going into hiding until the debate. He will be prepped non-stop for days.
DNI John Ratcliffe explained on Fox News this morning that the Hunter laptop is not part of any Russian disinformation campaign. There is simply no evidence that is the case.
“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that [Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign] because there’s no intelligence that supports that… It’s simply not true.”
Actually, the disinformation is coming from Adam Schiff.
Last night on Life, Liberty, and Levin, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani discussed the recently-released documents from what appears to be Hunter Biden’s laptop. The media and the FBI bureaucrat Wray no longer deny the authenticity of the Hunter laptop, but now they claim the Russians might have done it, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE WHATSOEVER.
This segment from the show discusses the Bidens’ big deal with two Communist Chinese Party members tied to Chinese intelligence and one American Chinese Communist who is believed to be a spy for China.
The deal was very lucrative:
The corrupt Barr & Wray have had this evidence for 7+ months. If it were Russian propaganda, they would have broadcast loudly that Russia is again interfering in our elections.
Since the info did not fit their corrrupt agenda, and would help the President, they hid the information.
WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE?
Those who have complaints about Donald Trump’s tweets or bold demeanor and thus, plan on voting for Biden are beyond fools; they are borderline INSANE.
China IS our greatest advosary, no doubt. But it’s not just America, they pose a threat to the entire world…THAT is not hyperbole. China has pumped MANY nations around the world with, “loans.” Like the sub prime meltdown mortgages banks were FORCED to write and KNEW would fail, China also knew those countries would didn’t have the ability to make good on those loans. Thus, in come the Chicoms to take over.
There are approx A DOZEN COUNTRIES Biden Inc has shady deals with … and by shady I mean COMPLETELY SELLING AMERICA OUT. Each and ever one of them is a National Security threat to this country.
Instead of a debate tonight, Joe Biden should be taken into custody, he AND his entire family. Joe Biden is, “The Godfather,” of their own Mafia family.
And we thought it was only the Clinton Cartel.