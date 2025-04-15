Do Globalists Want the Destruction of Western Civilization?

The European Commission admits it has used EU funds that were supposed to “fight climate change” for financing left-wing NGOs and climate organizations to silence the voices of European conservatives in a secretive influence operation.

The funds came from the EU Life program.

If the environment is in such dire straits, and giving money to the politicians is the answer, why would they do this? Would they do this, or is the Green New Deal another slush fund to silence all opposition?

The European Commission has issued a short statement on the matter:

“The Commission finds that the work programmes presented by the activist organizations (…) contained inappropriate lobbying activities.”

According to internal documents, the targeted campaigns were designed in cooperation between EU agencies and climate NGOs, including planning which critics would be targeted.

“We see this as a clear misstep by both individual EU officials and organizations,” Peter Liese (CDU/Germany), environment policy spokesperson for the conservative EPP group, told Express and added, “the misuse of EU funds must stop.”

Allegedly, the EU is fixing it.

This is all deliberate and destructive to Western civilization – democracy as we have known it.

The Green New Deal Slush Fund

The Green New Deal slush fund blew some part of $9 billion to silence people such as Marine LePen of France and Calin Georgescu in Romania.

These EU-funded studies produced by the NGOs, traditionally left-wing, were used to justify the radical spending, predicting imminent disaster and trashing anyone who said anything different.

We change administrations in the US as do the Europeans, but nothing changes. Once in a while, the US gets a Republican, but nothing changes because the left is still in power due to the power of the bureaucracy.

Democrats in America are now out in the open discussing a shadow cabinet, which is synonymous with the deep state. They are brazen in their desperation. They can’t let Trump succeed. Whatever his faults, he is trying to overturn the impact of the deep state and turn the government back over to the people.

He is possibly our last chance, and the judicial oligarchy is working hard to prevent his success.

The elites, globalists, have weaponized the justice system in the EU and the USA. They appear to be deliberately destroying Western civilization. It would explain them bringing in massive numbers of foreigners who hate Western civilization and hope to destroy it.

What do you think?

