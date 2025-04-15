The Specter of War: The EU War Drums Are Deafening

Unless President Trump threatens to withdraw from NATO, the EU will drag us into war. They know they can’t win a war without the USA, and they think they need the war with Russia.

Everyone in the EU is talking war, and that includes the entire media. Once media is involved, it’s hard to turn it back.

The EU knows it can’t win a war without the US, and they intend to force us into it. In 2011, France and the UK could not take out Libyan dictator Gaddafi without the assistance of the US Air Force.

Martin Armstrong on the EU’s War Fever

The Prime Minister of Estonia said Russia is too big and has to be broken up. Imagine if Russia said that. The problem is no one in Brussels is elected. They are all appointed, which makes them the dictators.

Armstrong on War

Will they tank the US economy to get us into war?

The prominent economist said the stock market was a normal correction, and the left turned it into a catastrophe based on tariffs. They were deliberately bringing the market down. Armstrong thinks attacks on Tesla and tariffs are meant to tank the economy to pressure Donald Trump toward war. He says they want to take over Russia so they can control its resources. They want to restore the Roman Empire. The EU harbors memories of past grandeur. They are insane.

They are escalating and doing what they can to poke the bear.

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are now calling for “concrete proposals on how to decisively advance Ukraine’s accession process” to join the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she believes Ukraine could gain access to the bloc before 2030. In the meantime, Ukraine would like to enjoy the benefits of being an EU member, such as duty-free trade deals that allow it to undercut other members in the bloc.

Russia knows that it is the first step to Ukraine joining NATO.

Leading up to war.

Sweden and Switzerland are no longer neutral, and no safe harbors exist. Switzerland gave up all foreigners’ accounts to seize over $8 billion of Russian accounts.

Just tell the people they are going to be attacked, and they will fold. Armstrong mentioned the book Obedience to Authority. The author showed that if people think someone has authority, they will obey.

Additionally, Europe isn’t trustworthy. It entered the Minsk agreement, and Angela Merkel admitted it never intended to honor it. It just wanted a delay to give Ukraine time to build up its military.

Three days before Ukraine signed a deal to end the war, Boris Johnson flew to Ukraine and told Zelensky to reject the agreement and embarrass the US administration because they want war.

Who gave President Zelensky the idea to insult and embarrass JD Vance and Donald Trump over the minerals deal? The EU has motive. They are trying to push the administration into continuing funding for the Ukraine war.

Armstrong has been told by high-level sources in one country that the EU thinks it can conquer Russia and steal its resources. The EU will rise, and the US will be subservient to the EU. They will restore past grandeur.

The US and Russia don’t want to go to war, but the EU will drag us into war. They could even resort to a false flag.

