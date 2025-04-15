The Trump administration has rejected a plan by the Biden administration to have Medicare and Medicaid cover anti-obesity medications like Wegovy and Zepbound. This decision reverses the previous administration’s effort to expand coverage and access to these drugs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) stated that it is not finalizing provisions from the Biden proposal, including coverage of anti-obesity medications.

If people have other factors such as heart disease or diabetes and the doctor prescribes the drug, overweight people can still get the drug paid for.

The cure for almost all overweight people is to stop overeating and to cut out sugar and starches.

Being overweight is not a disease. It’s a personal choice.

Weight Loss Drugs Are Unhealthy

Weight loss drugs don’t make people healthy; quite the opposite.

Weight loss drugs can cause a range of side effects, with the most common being gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Other potential side effects include fatigue, headache, dizziness, and in some cases, more serious issues like pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, or kidney failure.

Research suggests a potential link between its use and a condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), which can lead to blindness. Studies indicate that patients taking semaglutide may have an increased risk of NAION, a nerve disease that can cause sudden blindness. Additionally, some users have reported vision changes, including blurred or compromised vision, while taking Ozempic.

In some cases, it is linked to deaths. Ozempic has not undergone enough trials.

A new study shows that weight loss drugs cause hair loss, especially in women.

While gastrointestinal issues are the most common side effects, a recent study by the University of British Columbia linked GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) agonists — the class of drugs that includes semaglutides — to an increased risk of hair loss.

The researchers analyzed data from 16 million patients from a health claims database, narrowing it down to 1,926 semaglutide users and 1,348 users of bupropion-naltrexone, another type of weight-loss medication.

After adjusting for other factors, they found that the semaglutide users were overall 50% more likely to experience hair loss compared to the other group.

Here’s my public health warning about weight loss drugs. There seems to be an aggressive campaign to push #Ozempic and other weight loss drugs on the public. I’m concerned because of the potential for dangerous side effects. I was on #Ozempic during the summer of 2022. I lost 8… pic.twitter.com/QeTPQOY6rr — Carol Swain Enterprises, LLC (@carolmswain) March 22, 2024

