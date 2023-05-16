Do You Know What Barack Obama’s Big Concern Is?

Do you know what troubles Barack Obama the most? The country faces economic collapse, bank failures, inflation, flooding of anonymous people into the country, pushing of bizarre sexual beliefs on children, males in female bathrooms, rampant crime, weaponization of government, and corrupt DC, Durham’s Report (old news), ChiCom’s subsidiary – the Biden family, aren’t a problem for Barack Obama. The problem for Barack is that the right and left occupy “different realities.” Basically, Obama doesn’t like the idea of “different realities.”

Obama spoke with “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson and said it concerns him that Americans are having trouble agreeing on basic facts. “We almost occupy different realities,” he says.

“The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we now have a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media, a splintered media,” Obama said.

He noted that when he was growing up, “you had three TV stations … and people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn’t, what was real and what was not.”

“Today what I’m most concerned about is the fact that, because of the splintering of the media we almost occupy different realities, right? If something happens that, you know, in the past everybody could say, ‘All right, we may disagree on how to solve it, but at least we all agree that, yeah, that’s an issue.’ Now people will say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen,’ or, ‘I don’t believe that,’ or, ‘I don’t care about the science,’ or, ‘I’m not concerned about these experts, you know, ’cause they’re just all liberals’ or, you know, ‘That’s just conservative propaganda.'”

[Leftists own almost all of the media.]

“And one of, I think, the goals of the Obama Foundation and one of the goals of my post-presidency is: How do we return to that common conversation? How can we have a common set of facts?”

I know; we all pretend the leftists know it all. AI will help with that. That is where he is going with this.

CBS’s Nate Burleson: “Post-presidency, what…keeps you up at night?” Barack Obama: “The thing…I’m most worried about is…a divided conversation in part b/c we have a divided media…When I was growing up, you had three TV stations…We almost occupy different realities.” pic.twitter.com/KrNWHjSgap — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 16, 2023

