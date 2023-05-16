MTG Moves to Impeach Christopher Wray

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In her statement, she wrote:

“Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force. The Soviet-style tactics used by the FBI against normal Americans are unprecedented in this country. FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle told congressional investigators that the FBI created a terrorist threat tag following the Dobbs Supreme Court decision in 2022. O’Boyle confirmed that the purpose of the tag was to target pro-life individuals. On September 23, 2022, armed FBI agents in tactical gear raided the family home of Mark Houck, a pro-life Catholic and father of 7 young children, because he obstructed access to an abortion clinic,” Greene’s office said in a statement.

I just introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray. Under his watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, & entrapped Americans who have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal… https://t.co/YW14KWvKva — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 16, 2023

Biden Next?

She also believes she had the evidence to impeach Joe Biden, but more than him, she needs to move to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas. The open border is everything right now. This DHS Secretary and the US president are destroying the country so they can get their permanent electoral majority.

The only problem is that the other politicians won’t back her up and will let the country sink into a permanent electoral majority before they do anything.

The congresswoman published a “breaking news” video on her Twitter account on Wednesday. In it, Greene said that the GOP House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will investigate Biden’s potential pay-for-play with foreign nationals. He allegedly agreed to influence policy decisions as vice president for money.

To date, no articles of impeachment on Biden have been presented to the House of Representatives.

Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, tweeted: “For going on 5 years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded politically-motivated attacks against @POTUS without offering evidence for their claims. Or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests. They prefer trafficking in innuendo.”

That’s not it. The truth is Republicans are weak.

