Secret Recording of Fox News Producer Explaining Why Tucker Was Fired

By
M Dowling
-
2
101

A Fox News insider, Sean Langille, a producer for Fox news at Night, spilled all to OMG Media with James O’Keefe. Langille heard that Tucker getting fired was part of the Dominion settlement.

He discussed the “shady” work of “friend,” former Biden operative Mike LaRosa who is now working for Penta whose biggest customer is Dominion.

When it’s corporate media, you’re beholden to advertisers… we take money from Pfizer.”

Also, he was going after “this guy Ray Epps,” and he was costing Fox “a lot of money. Then Fox was getting money from Pfizer and Tucker was going after them.

More details here. He said the Murdochs were unhappy with his FBI report.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 hours ago

Fox News has been neutered.
Tucker was the star.
Sean and Laura have over inflated egos and became worthless.
Greed is destructive.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
2 hours ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

Sean and Laura have gone down much since Tucker left, in the range of 40%. To remove Tucker, and lose so much audience, while giving $787 million to a corrupt voting machine company (created by Chavez to cheat), indicates major corruption at Faux, and a partnership with the election criminals.

