Do You Want to Know How Much Trouble the USA Is In?

We have shocking numbers coming from a new real clear politics poll on free speech and censorship, which will give people an idea of where we are headed if one party has unchecked power over the other.

The numbers among Democrats in RCOR’s (Real Clear Opinion Research) new poll on free speech and censorship:

47% of Democrats say free speech should be legal “only under certain circumstances.”

34% of Dems say Americans “have too much freedom.”

75% of Democrats say the government is responsible for censoring “hateful” social media posts.

Only 31% strongly agree with the statement, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

While 9 in 10 voters think 1st Amendment protections are good, there are stark partisan and generational differences.

“But the most glaring gap is between conservatives and liberals, i.e., between Republicans and Democrats. On the issue of free expression, at least, Republicans are not the authoritarian party. That distinction belongs to the Democrats, the party launched by Thomas Jefferson — the Founding Father who famously said that if he were forced to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter,” Cannon wrote.

In a new development, Democrats favor stifling free speech over Republicans.

You can thank the Marxists in our educational system for much of this.

Carl Cannon, an RCP staff member, wrote:

The concept of free speech dates to the 5th century B.C. in ancient Greece and was codified in America’s founding documents on Dec. 15, 1791, with the ratification of the Bill of Rights. The 45-word First Amendment prohibited Congress from “abridging freedom of speech, or of the press,” and has been long understood to include any branch of government.

James Madison, the drafter of the first ten constitutional amendments, originally drafted a more fiery version of the First Amendment, one that included its underlying rationale: “The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable.”

Wanting the government to control our speech is very dangerous and un-American.

Watch RFK Jr. discuss censorship as a weapon of the bad guys:

RFK has met with the Libertarian Party and could consider running as a Third Party candidate. Robert Kennedy says he’d get 33% of the vote if he ran.

It sounds like he’s out of touch with some of his party members.

No matter who the candidate is, we must vote for the Republican candidate or be over as a country.

Related