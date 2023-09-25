X Influencer Catturd Was Swatted During His Podcast

A popular poster on X named Catturd was swatted. She’s a Donald Trump supporter and is an influencer on the platform.

“The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – ‘I’ve stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself.’ This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is. I’m okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic,” Catturd wrote.

The media doesn’t care when this happens to Conservatives.

Is crazy that so many conservatives influencers get swatted and it doesn’t get media attention but if someone criticizes far left influencers the media runs with the story for days. I’m glad you and your furries are ok. — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 25, 2023

