X Influencer Catturd Was Swatted During His Podcast

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

A popular poster on X named Catturd was swatted. She’s a Donald Trump supporter and is an influencer on the platform.

“The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – ‘I’ve stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself.’ This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is. I’m okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic,” Catturd wrote.

The media doesn’t care when this happens to Conservatives.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
13 seconds ago

Many of us live with as creeping anxiety that the exercise of our free speech rights guaranteed by the USA Constitution and the Bill of Rights will cause our posts to be censored of that we may be politically prosected. It seems in many places eve quoting the Bible can be considered hate speech.

