Do you want your child to learn how to read? Ditch the masks!

M. Dowling
Literacy advocate Karen Vaites in a few tweets explains quite well why young children should not be masked during class.  She performed a service with these tweets.

Do you want the children to learn how to read? Enough damage has been done because of ignorant politicians.

Education should NEVER be partisan. Children and their welfare should NEVER e partisan.


