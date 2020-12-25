Doctor on CNN says Christmas should not be fun this year

Dr. Andrew Pastewski, the Intensive Care Unit Medical Director at Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, Florida, told CNN on Christmas Eve that Americans need to realize Christmas Day 2020 shouldn’t be enjoyable as long as the pandemic is ongoing.

Christmas Should Not Be Fun This Year

“What’s your message? It’s Christmas Eve; it’s not the only holiday obviously happening this month and in the coming days. There’s a lot that people want to celebrate and they want to find joy somewhere,” observed the CNN host during the interview with Dr. Pastewski. “What’s your message to Americans this morning based on what you see and what you hope to see in the coming year?”

“Christmas should not be fun this year, okay?” Dr. Pastewski replied bluntly.

“This should be part of the negative [2020] that we’ve had,” he continued. “But we should see the hope of New Years’ 2021 — that the vaccine is here, we are getting it.”

“Let’s stay diligent, get the vaccine, and move forward to a 2021 where we don’t have to wear masks and we can all be safe and start to return to a normal life,” he added. “It just requires a little more work, a little more mask-wearing, a little more staying at home — not seeing the older people — and we’ll get there. And it will be one of America’s great triumphs to have gotten over this period, which is one of America’s worst periods.”

Another Christmas Grinch:

Dr. Andrew Pastewski’s advice for the holidays? “Christmas should not be fun this year.” pic.twitter.com/6uclOa5tmt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 24, 2020