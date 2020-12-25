‘Expert’ says don’t get optimistic, COV’s going to be a “decades-long battle”

This doctor wants us to live in misery for the next ten years. These statists won’t stop and if COVID isn’t the problem, they will find something else.

Remember when we were only supposed to lock down for two weeks? What’s the goal now? Zero deaths?

The doctor in the clip below says COVID is going to be a “decades-long battle.”

Don’t get optimistic now, he exclaims.

He’s claiming “we need to follow the rules.” Who’s rules? Why do these self-appointed experts — unelected bureaucrats — think they have all the answers but continue to destroy the economy?

Dr. Hazeltine, another unelected expert:

Don’t worry! by 2041 at least we’ll be celebrating Christmas with our families again https://t.co/5B1nAqBWis — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020