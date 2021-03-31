Doctor says he knows why blacks attack Asians — it’s WHITE SUPREMACY









There are a fair number of attacks on Asian-Americans by Black Americans who are usually criminals. The attacks are not really about race, it’s about criminals preying on people and they happen to be black.

Dr. Gu, a founder of CoolQuit.com, a site that advises people on coronavirus, thinks he has the answer, but it’s not what you would expect. He’s blaming the attacks on Asians by blacks on white people and alleged white supremacy. He thinks Blacks are stripped of job opportunities and Asian Americans are stripped of dignity by whites in power.

Blacks can be President so that doesn’t hold water. As far as Asians, it’s liberals at Yale and Harvard who are stripping them of dignity.

It’s such a degenerate statement, it’s hard to know what to say. The man’s a racist.

Black on Asian crimes only occur because of our system of white supremacy that strips African Americans of their economic opportunities while taking respect and dignity away from Asian Americans. Also, white people in power are experts at dividing and conquering to stay in power. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 30, 2021

The entire white supremacy argument is way out of control. It should apply to the KKK or Nazis, but now it’s applied to every white person. That is the very definition of racism.

The second person in this clip below makes valid points. Blacks can think for themselves and aren’t defined by white people.

Listen to the second person in this video 😒 pic.twitter.com/7zzdTSmdXe — The TARDIS Databanks (@TARDISDatabanks) March 31, 2021

