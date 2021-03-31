Trump interview removed from FB, but good news, Trump might hold a rally









Facebook banned Lara Trump’s interview with her father-in-law, Donald, the 45th President, on the Right View. This is insane. The interview was on Lara Trump’s Facebook page. And it was removed by Facebook today. She was threatened with removal if she posts again.

If you’re Farrakhan or a Mullah or a Chinese dictator, Facebook will treat you well.

During the interview, President Trump announced that he might hold a rally soon.

“We’re thinking about doing a rally relatively soon just to let everybody know that there’s hope in the future… I love doing them.”

He also said he might run for President in 2024 — there is hope.

Facebook should not have the power to silence a President This is what Lara shared. .

