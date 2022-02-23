Doctors Who Don’t Assist in Suicide of Terminally Ill Are Criminals in Cali

“If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as the souls who live under tyranny.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

California Senate Bill 380 passed last year and made doctors criminally liable for not assisting in the suicide of a terminally ill patient. Cali commie Democrats don’t care what their core values and beliefs are, religious or otherwise.

The law requires physicians who have objections to assisted suicide to “document” a patient’s request before referring that patient to another physician.

The objecting physician would have to educate the patient about aid-in-dying medication and procedures and transfer the patient’s files to another doctor who would provide the treatment.

In addition, S.B. 380 shortens the period between the legally required two separate notifications by a patient that they wish to undergo the procedure from 15 days to 48 hours. Documentation of the request — even if made to a physician who has religious or ethical objections to the practice — would constitute one of those required notifications, making the objecting physician effectively a participant in the end-of-life procedure, the lawsuit claims.

If physicians don’t obey, they will be open to criminal, civil, administrative, and professional liability.

A group of Christian physicians sued the state of California on Tuesday, claiming that last year’s revisions to the state’s 2015 assisted suicide law will force medical personnel to violate their conscience and participate in procedures they oppose on religious grounds, The Washington Times reported.

That’s the whole idea. Communist Democrats and communists, in general, don’t want religion to supersede the state in any way.

The doctors are defended by the Alliance for Defending Freedom who state that it will drive many out of the profession.

That will be fine with communist Democrats. If you don’t agree with them, they want you out of work as the pandemic has shown us. They certainly don’t want political opponents and religious people in positions of power or wealth.

