Dem Bill in Maryland to Let Vagrants Set Up Camp in All Public Places

A Democratic-backed bill introduced by Maryland statehood delegate Sheila Ruth would prevent police from enforcing ‘Failure to Obey Lawful Orders’ laws. One result would be to allow vagrancy, including homeless encampments on public property.

Can the homeless squatting on private property be far behind?

“We shouldn’t be destroying homeless encampments,” Ruth said.

The homeless are overwhelmingly drug-addicted, mentally ill, and criminal. Allowing them to set up camp on public land, which would include schools, is dangerous. Take New York City homeless and the almost daily stabbings and occasional pushing people onto the path of oncoming trains as an example.

It won’t just be homeless who will take advantage. Hardened criminals, like drug dealers, will make good use of the new freedom.

Taxpayers pay for the public lands. Put it up for a vote. See how they feel about encouraging people to break the law.

Statewide estimates put Maryland’s homeless population at more than 6,000. That’s a lot of sick and potentially dangerous people roaming around.

Homeless are also notoriously dirty and defecate and urinate freely, wherever they like.

Criminals are not victims, and people shouldn’t be encouraged to occupy public lands.

Republican governor, Larry Hogan, is pressing for a $500 million “Refund the Police” package and bills for tougher sentences for violent criminals. The Free Beacon reported in November that 88 percent of African-American Marylanders back Hogan’s Refund the Police initiative.

Democratic state legislators in 2020 spiked Hogan’s bills on tougher sentences and judicial transparency, even though polling showed near-unanimous support for his tough-on-crime reforms among Baltimore residents and African Americans across the state.

Democrats support criminals and they want the cities to look like dumps.

All of Maryland could look like Democrat Baltimore.

It's what Klaus Schwab needs to be done to bring about The Great Reset

