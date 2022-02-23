Democrat DOJ Opens a ‘Capitol Siege Section’, Hiring Now

The Department of Justice under far-left partisan Merrick Garland is looking for assistant U.S. attorneys to investigate over 700 ‘insurrectionists’ who were involved in the ‘siege’ of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

There was no insurrection or siege. There was a riot of a small number of people out of 700,000 to a million people. Many of those 700 were trespassing, just walking around the Capitol.

The DOJ just formed a new partisan section in time for the election called THE CAPITOL SIEGE SECTION and they need attorneys to fill it up and serve as their jackboots.

About 14,000 hours of video have been held back by the DOJ which prevents Americans from knowing what actually went on.

The people who attended the rally and went into the Capitol are in some cases still languishing in prison without charges and a speedy trial. Many charged with relatively minor crimes are facing decades in prison. Most can’t afford lawyers and are bankrupt, but wasn’t that the idea?

This is Democrat tyranny as they fill up the country with unvetted anonymous illegal aliens who will vote for them and give them a permanent electoral majority. Democrats want to give them all amnesty and a quick path to citizenship. It is the demographic changes that are pushing our country far left.

This is certainly in time for the DC Trucker Convoy, which is not going into the Capital though some smaller unofficial groups say they will go into DC proper.

Democrats want to discourage any and all protests of political opponents or anyone who disagrees with their agenda.

About the Office: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Currently, over 700 individuals located throughout the nation have been charged with a multitude of criminal offenses arising from the attack. The Capitol Siege Section in the Criminal Division of the Office is responsible for the investigation and prosecution of these matters in U.S. District Court.

Our office places a high value on diversity of experiences and perspectives and encourages applications from all qualified individuals from all ethnic and racial backgrounds, veterans, LGBT individuals, and persons with disabilities.

Job Description: The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is accepting applications for term attorneys to serve as Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSAs) in the Capitol Siege Section of the Criminal Division. AUSAs in the Capitol Siege Section investigate and prosecute individuals charged with criminal offenses arising from the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. AUSAs handle all stages of litigation, including the filing or return of charges, fulfilling discovery obligations, motions practice, engaging in plea negotiations, prosecuting cases at trial, and allocuting at sentencings.

