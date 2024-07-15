Documents Case Against Trump Is Dismissed Over Jack Smith’s Appointment

The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday. Judge Aileen Cannon sided with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, which can be appealed and may be overruled by a higher court, brings at least for now a stunning and abrupt conclusion to the criminal case.

Some media reports say this case was the most perilous.

The judge’s order is a mammoth legal victory for Trump as he recovers from a weekend assassination attempt and prepares to accept the Republican nomination in Milwaukee this week.

”in the end, it seems the executives growing comfort in appointing’Regulatory’Special councils in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny.”

”The superseding indictment is dismissed because special council Smith’s appointment violates the appointments clause of the US Constitution. “

If you remember, Justice Thomas laid the groundwork to reject Special Counsel Jack Smith because you can’t have a private citizen assume authority over the President.