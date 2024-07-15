Recap: The Debacle of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump

An undetermined number of witnesses reported seeing what later turned out to be the assassin crawling along the roof of the building 400 feet away from where Donald Trump was speaking. They told the police as he crawled along the roof and allegedly the Secret Service.

According to The Washington Post and other media reports, a loner boy, age 20, climbed onto a roof in broad daylight with a rifle and took some time crawling the distance where he could get the best shot. He bought his ammo the day before. Allegedly, he had explosives in his van.

Several witnesses alerted law enforcement but didn’t alert the former president.

Allegedly, a police officer promptly confronts the would-be assassin before the assassination attempt but retreats down a ladder while snipers who are authorized to take the shooter out in the “high priority” security area watch. The killer goes on to fire at least five shots at Trump, who drops down, and three innocent rallygoers, one who died from a bullet to his head.

The Secret Service did NOT secure the surrounding buildings. This building 400 feet away provided a perfect location to kill the president. You don’t have to be an ace to do it.

Secret Service agents then surround him. One is a 5’5″ girl, brave but too short to cover the president.

As the former president raises his fist and yells, “Fight,” which Democrats roundly condemned, ignoring Trump’s courage, he is exposed because the short girl couldn’t cover him. He made a good target.

It’s easy to believe we are being lied to about everything, and there is much more to this story that could shock us.

Look at what they are doing to RFK Jr. With his family history and credible death threats; they will not provide him with Secret Service protection.

Trump called for protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. today:

“In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!”

THE PONYTAIL BRIGADE

Back to this abominable situation in Butler. They had three female agents with ponytails guarding the limo, with possibly two male agents. Why weren’t the girls up on the roof? Instead, they can be seen on video scooting about like they were in an SNL skit. I didn’t post the video right away because I thought it had to be a meme. You never know with videos. It appears to be real. People are calling them the Ponytail Brigade.

Regardless, why weren’t agents on the nearby rooftops? When are we going to hear from the officer who allegedly confronted the gunman on the roof?

I am NOT suggesting this was a planned psyop using a loner nut. I have no information to prove that. What I am suggesting is the administration didn’t care if anything happened to Donald Trump or RFK Jr. They don’t care about any of us as they let millions of anonymous people into the country.

Dan Bongino said Trump’s Secret Service detail asked for more help for months, but the administration denied it. The administration of liars claims no one asked for more help.

We already wrote about the nut who they have running the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle. We wrote about her a year ago. She thinks hiring women instead of the most qualified for this very important law enforcement agency position is important. There is a petition to fire her.

This woman has put at least one woman on to the service after she failed the test. The standards for women to pass are allegedly lower than those for men.

Cheatle let the maniac guarding Kamala Harris continue in her job.

You can sign the petition to fire her here. How many people have to die before they get good leadership? The Secret Service was greatly admired before Barack Obama and the president with dementia. Undoubtedly, most Secret Service agents are outstanding, but they need proper leadership.

As a woman, I want to see qualified women get these jobs, but they must meet the same standards as men.

A witness to the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, says he saw the gunman on a roof and flagged the suspect to police right before shots rang out. https://t.co/nSwmWOaGFa pic.twitter.com/exD1ONtdih — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2024



This is the TMZ video with people screaming as they watched the 20-year-old loner nut on the roof.

#Breaking Assasin Thomas Matthew Crooks shooting President Trump. A woman is heard screaming at Crooks seconds before shooting. It took 10 seconds for Secret service to react after 5 shots rang out and after 4 minutes foof witnesses telling poloce and secret service that there… pic.twitter.com/3QRUEVm3yv — nycphotog (@nycphotog) July 14, 2024

It’s unbelievable that they didn’t have people on that roof. There weren’t even that many roofs to cover. What were all the Secret Service and police doing? President Trump needs better security and a VP that makes him assassination proof. pic.twitter.com/W3ENMr1lCi — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 15, 2024

Calling Trump Hitler stirs the violent nutjobs to action. The media is pretending Donald Trump’s rhetoric is the problem. It’s Democrat leadership rhetoric and reckless media that are the problem.

This past week, @JoyAnnReid said we must keep “Hitler out of the White House” attacking former President Trump. Rhetoric like this is what drives political violence and tarnishes democracy. pic.twitter.com/vbPw0kFfSD — Adam Goldman (@admgoldman) July 14, 2024

Democrats explicitly calling for political violence. pic.twitter.com/Zwy1numTiJ — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, a good man is dead, and two are suffering in the hospital.