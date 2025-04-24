DoD Branch Chief Talked Himself Out of a Great Job in an OMG Sting

James O’Keefe sent a young female reporter in to get the scoop from the Department of Defense Branch Chief.

Judging by Chief Nicolas Turza’s comments, he appears to hate President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, claiming they will resist the President and everything he does.

“The worst thing about him [the President] is his utter lack of moral principle… The second worst thing about him is how stupid he could be.”

Mr. Turza isn’t looking like much of a bright light.

He said Sec. Hegseth was “insanely young” at 44 years of age and unfit to lead.

Mr. Turza needs to resign. He can’t hold a job like this when he’s charged with protecting the President and obeying Secretary Hegseth’s orders.

There are so many just like him. The Deep State won’t go quietly.


